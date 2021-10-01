Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $206.48

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.48 ($2.70) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.94). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 1,893,854 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The company has a market cap of £195.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.