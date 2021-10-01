WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.13

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and traded as low as $41.95. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 124,915 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DON. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 153.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 356,130 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $13,112,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $10,057,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after buying an additional 99,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 61.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 239,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

