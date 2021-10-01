Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $17.00 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,866 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

