Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Workiva reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.79. 2,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.93 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $156.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Workiva by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,714,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Workiva by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

