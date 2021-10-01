World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Down to $33.62

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $32.23. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 2,874 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.