Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Worldline stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. Worldline has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

