Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,667. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

