Xponance Inc. Acquires 13,716 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

