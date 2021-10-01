Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $2,585,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,832,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

