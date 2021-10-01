Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,803 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

