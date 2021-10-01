Xponance Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 71.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,228 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 46.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 248,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2,669.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 223,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

