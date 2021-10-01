Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

