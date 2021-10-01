Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 96.1% in September

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DKMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 939,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,440. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
