Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 96.1% in September

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 939,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,440. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

