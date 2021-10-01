Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.