Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Trading Up 3.9%

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.71. Approximately 10,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 825,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 170.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

