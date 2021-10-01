Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Yext stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,694. Yext has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

