Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post $512.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.33 million. Air Lease reported sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

AL stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $41.82. 42,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

