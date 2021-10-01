Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the lowest is ($1.96). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $192.68. 399,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,795. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.45 and its 200-day moving average is $164.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

