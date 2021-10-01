Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post sales of $252.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.29 million and the highest is $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $148.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $881.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after buying an additional 556,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

