Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.06 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report sales of $211.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.60 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $205.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 463,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

