Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Shares of OXY opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

