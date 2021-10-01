Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post sales of $352.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $360.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $340.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

