Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SON. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NYSE:SON opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

