Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $415.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.37 million. Titan International reported sales of $304.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,156. The firm has a market cap of $445.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. Titan International has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Titan International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.