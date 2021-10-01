Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $43.55. 415,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,192. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

