Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

AVNS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 453,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,555. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,696 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,472,000 after acquiring an additional 235,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.