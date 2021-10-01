Zacks: Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,425%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.94. 491,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,066,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.