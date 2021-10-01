Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $5.03 on Friday, hitting $213.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

