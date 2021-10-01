Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.61 Million

Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post $154.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. Natera posted sales of $98.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $616.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $619.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $761.24 million, with estimates ranging from $740.43 million to $791.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,222.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,911 shares of company stock worth $29,626,829. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.26. Natera has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

