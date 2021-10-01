Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report sales of $23.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.62 million to $23.80 million. Investar reported sales of $22.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Investar by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Investar by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,042. Investar has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $229.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

