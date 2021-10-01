Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. McAfee posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCFE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,143. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

