Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to post $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

