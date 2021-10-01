Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.08 Million

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce $252.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $288.50 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $288.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $733.63 million, with estimates ranging from $710.30 million to $768.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 505,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,285. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $1,714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 262.3% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

