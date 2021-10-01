Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $20.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $20.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $18.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $22.99. Alphabet posted earnings of $16.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $101.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $108.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $57.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,730.86. 1,767,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,784.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,489.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.