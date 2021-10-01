Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

