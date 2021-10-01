Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report $4.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the highest is $4.80 billion. Edison International reported sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $15.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. 15,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

