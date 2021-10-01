Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

