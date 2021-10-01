Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,928,301 shares of company stock worth $730,231,166. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

