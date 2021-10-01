Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Hold

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of HLAN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

