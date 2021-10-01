Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to Sell

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BWS Financial started coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 5.11. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 82,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,520,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

