Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) to Sell

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Wheels Up Experience

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

UP opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62.

Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

