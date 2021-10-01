Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.