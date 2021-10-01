Zacks Investment Research Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 475,449 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.