Zacks Investment Research Lowers LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

