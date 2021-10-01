Zacks Investment Research Lowers MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Hold

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

MSTR stock opened at $578.40 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

