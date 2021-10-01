Zacks Investment Research Lowers Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.