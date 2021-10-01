Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to “Buy”

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $168.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agilent is benefiting from expanding product portfolio and strength across end-markets. Further, growth in the LSAG segment is contributing well. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms remains a tailwind. Furthermore, growth in the pharmaceutical market on the back of solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is a major positive. Additionally, growing momentum across ACG and DGG segments is driving the top-line growth further. Also, benefits from the acquisition of BioTek Instruments are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic related disruptions remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions poses a serious risk. Further, mounting expenses remain concerns for the company.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

