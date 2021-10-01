Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) to Hold

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.50. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 909,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $14,531,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,376,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,745,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.