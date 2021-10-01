Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 14,085 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,867.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zedge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 158,596 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

