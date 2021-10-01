Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 79.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.17 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.